Postmortem would have increased infection risks

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 10:19 am
No postmortem was conducted on majority of the COVID-19 positive patients says Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

No postmortem was conducted on majority of the COVID-19 positive patients says Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Doctor Waqainabete explains this would have increased the risk on the person conducting the postmortem to contract the virus as well.

“What was done though was a very thorough investigation of the patients’ folders, thorough investigation of their admission to ascertain whether they died from COVID.”

Article continues after advertisement

As of yesterday morning, 583 people have died due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 581 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

According to the Ministry of Health, 425 COVID-19 positive patients died from the serious medical conditions that they had before contracting the virus and these are not classified as COVID deaths.

 

 

