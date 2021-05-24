Post-infection vaccination encouraged

COVID immunity from vaccination is more effective compared to natural immunity achieved after infection.

Medical experts around the world are putting a strong emphasis on complete vaccination.

World Health Organization Chief Scientist, Doctor Soumya Swaminathan say antibodies developed after a COVID infection will not be enough to protect individuals from getting infected twice.

”That if you had a very mild or asymptomatic infection than many people will have very low levels of antibodies that they form.”

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, says vaccination will minimize the possibility of getting infected with any other variant of the coronavirus in the future and Fijians should complete their vaccination cycle.

“You only get immunity to the variant of the coronavirus that you got infected with.”

The Health Ministry says that natural immunity should not be relied upon and those infected already should pursue their second dose once they recover from COVID-19.

