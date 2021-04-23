Possibility of stringent lockdown measures

The Ministry of Health can impose more stringent lockdown measures.

This as health officials are currently tracing contacts of the 25-year-old woman from Vunimono, Nausori who is among the five cases confirmed this evening.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the result of the contact tracing and swabs that will be done overnight will determine their next course of action.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’re concerned with this case from Vunimono considering the magnitude of her interactions, particularly with her workmates at a Garment factory.

Dr Fong confirms that this factory has been shut down since Monday and the woman’s colleagues have been screened.

“We have contacted the Management of the factory she worked in and the factory that is next door to it and these Managers have agreed to work with us to ensure that their workers are urgently screened tonight. Our plan tonight is to have my team go house to house and swab as many as possible, at least 80 percent of them.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan has confirmed that Fiji currently has 49 active cases.