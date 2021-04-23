Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Rakiraki case a cause of concern|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Journalists are working hard: FMA|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Possibility of stringent lockdown measures

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 5:52 pm
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The Ministry of Health can impose more stringent lockdown measures.

This as health officials are currently tracing contacts of the 25-year-old woman from Vunimono, Nausori who is among the five cases confirmed this evening.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the result of the contact tracing and swabs that will be done overnight will determine their next course of action.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’re concerned with this case from Vunimono considering the magnitude of her interactions, particularly with her workmates at a Garment factory.

Dr Fong confirms that this factory has been shut down since Monday and the woman’s colleagues have been screened.

“We have contacted the Management of the factory she worked in and the factory that is next door to it and these Managers have agreed to work with us to ensure that their workers are urgently screened tonight. Our plan tonight is to have my team go house to house and swab as many as possible, at least 80 percent of them.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan has confirmed that Fiji currently has 49 active cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.