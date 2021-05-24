Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious

Sixty people are in quarantine or home isolation in the Northern Division but 28 who tested positive for COVID-19 are of more concern to the Ministry of Health.

All positive cases were repatriated from Viti Levu, and none are community transmissions or pose any risk.

The Ministry of Health update last night highlighted that all 60 were fully vaccinated and are non-infectious.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says a team of doctors and nurses will be deployed to the division to help in the management of the cases.

“We want to continue working with the communities and making sure that we have our surveillance efforts in place. Also ensuring that we have clinical care pathways which is available in the hospitals. Next week we are taking a team across to Vanua Levu.”

The Minister has highlighted that the repatriation to the Northern Division will not be affected and that all COVID-safe measures are in place to stop any possible spread of COVID-19.

All cases were undergoing mandatory home isolation or serving quarantine when they tested positive.

