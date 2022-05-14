Positive patients ignore isolation period

The Ministry of Health has raised concerns that some travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 are not adhering to the seven-day isolation.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that some of those visiting friends and relatives tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to be mobile during their isolation period.

Dr Fong is calling on the public to be responsible and help the Ministry minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary says as a nation, Fiji has emerged from the period of restrictions that were instituted to protect our people and our country from the virus.

He also adds that Fiji recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update, of which 10 cases were recorded in the Central Division and 38 in the Western Division.

The Ministry is reiterating the need for Fijians to continue practicing COVID safe measures.