Positive cases occurring within known clusters

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 8:45 pm

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says most of the COVID-19 positive cases are occurring within known clusters, and often among people who are already isolated.

Doctor Fong says they know that in several of these clusters people live in close proximity to each other, so even after they’ve locked them down, the spread within those communities is highly likely.

He says this is why Fiji is seeing rising case numbers.

“Not to mention, the variant present in Fiji, the Delta variant, is a more infectious variant of the virus. But as long as we can maintain the integrity of the areas of isolation, we have a good chance of limiting or stemming the spread.”

The current major clusters for COVID-19 are Kinoya, Navosai, Nawajikuma-Nadi, Tramline-Nadi, Waila, Grantham Road, Tacirua, the Navy Headquarters, Muanikoso and the Nasinu Police Barracks.

Doctor Fong adds they have continued to confirm cases at the CWM hospital cluster, which is now a wholly dedicated COVID-care facility.

“We have to combat the virus while continuing to give Fijians access to critical care. We are in discussions with Australia about a range of areas for their continued support, including contingency options, like an AUSMAT deployment, if it should be needed.”

The other cluster is within the Incident Management Team led by Doctor Fong himself.

As a result Doctor Fong is still at home under home quarantine as a contact of a confirmed case and is expected to clear home quarantine on June 17th following a negative final exit swab.

“I have one last word on clusters: These areas are where the risk of transmission is highest. But clusters do not always denote a location – someone can be linked to a cluster but live in a different part of Suva than the case they are linked to. And there are certainly cases beyond these clusters we have not identified. But risk resides everywhere in the Central Division.”

Doctor Fong stresses that they have a good reason to suspect that there are cases also in other areas of Viti Levu.

He is reminding everyone to continue taking every possible measure to protect themselves.

