Positive cases identified in some schools

Some teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this was expected.

Doctor Fong says this was seen when Years 12 and 13 students returned to school, and they were expecting a similar situation when school reopened this week.

He adds as long as the Ministry does the contact tracing and quarantine as per protocol they expect the same outcomes as before.

Meanwhile, students and teachers have been urged to follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

Parents have been urged to not send their children to school if they are sick.