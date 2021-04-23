Home

Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 9:38 am
From left: SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka, Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube and NFP Party Leader, Biman Prasad

Political party leaders are calling on their members and the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines in light of recent developments announced by the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry says there are now 10 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 that can be traced back to the soldier who caught the virus while working in the border quarantine facility.

SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Fiji has been through this before and the only way to fight COVID-19 is strict adherence to guidelines.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m asking everyone to cooperate with the authorities, with the regulations in place. We need to get out of this and it takes a community to work together to make it happen.”

While commending Fiji’s frontline workers and their sacrifice, Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube, says a united front is needed to fight the virus.

“Let’s work together, that’s my message. We come together, we know what we have. We know what limited resources that our government has. But let’s work with that.”

In a statement, the National Federation Party is calling on people to take the current situation seriously and to work together to keep people safe.

Fiji currently has a total of 24 active COVID-19 cases in hospital isolation units of which 14 are border quarantine cases and 10 locally transmitted cases.

