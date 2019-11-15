Police will not investigate Lautoka Hospital staff

Police will not investigate the social gathering and physical distancing breaches by staff of the Lautoka Hospital two days ago.

A video on Facebook showed dozens of hospital staff breaching physical distancing restrictions to farewell Fiji’s first case of COVID-19 who was discharged on Wednesday.

They were standing around the main entrance of the hospital as the patient and his family were preparing to leave.

There was no physical distancing being practiced and some could even be seen touching and hugging.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says police will leave the matter with the Health Ministry’s Human Resource Department to deal with.

The Ministry is convening a panel to conduct a disciplinary investigations against the staff concerned.

