Police warns social media users against sharing of false information

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 14, 2020 2:36 pm

The Fiji Police Force warns that social media users will be held responsible for sharing posts which contain false information.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they’ve noted that many are quick to share a post claiming Police were responsible for the death of a man after he was arrested for breaching curfew which is completely false.

Qiliho clarifies that the victim was in remand for a case of burglary and not as claimed for breaching curfew.

Initial information gathered by investigators is that the author of the original post is overseas, however, this will not stop the Cybercrime team to look into those who have widely shared the post locally.

Qiliho says social media users need to be cautious about the information they post and share, as freedom of expression also comes with responsibility.

