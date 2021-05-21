Police warns people against crossing containment borders

The Fiji Police Force has warned people living in non-containment areas to refrain from trying to enter containment zones.

This as Police received reports from the Sawani border that people from Naitasiri are trying to get to Nausori to do their shopping.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says Nausori is a red zone at the moment and they do not want people from non-containment areas to move into a containment area.

“The road block at Sawani not to allow people from Naitasiri to come to Nausori and Suva. I just want to clarify that we are not allowing people from Naitasiri to come down and have their shopping or any other activities they want to do in the Suva and the Nausori containment zone.”

ACP Tudravu says this is a crucial time for people to avoid any such movement as they risk being arrested and possibly putting other people at risk.

Tudravu says the Sawani border checkpoint is in place to ensure the safety of Fijians living within the area and to prevent COVID-19 from getting out of the containment zone.