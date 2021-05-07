Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets 

The Fiji Police Force can now make recommendations to the Health Ministry to shutdown supermarkets disregarding the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says they will come down hard on supermarkets and customers who fail to comply over the next few days.

Tudravu adds they will target supermarkets in the Suva-Nausori corridor, especially with the four days lockdown scheduled to be lifted at 4am on Wednesday.

“We have clarified our legal opinion through the Solicitor’s General Office. So, definitely we will be recommending for closure of business should that comes. But I hope that supermarket owners will adhere to the protocols that needs to be followed by them from their part.”

He says policing customers lined up outside supermarkets was a challenge as there was no regard to the two-metre distancing requirement.

Tudravu highlighted upon shutting down operations for businesses that fail to comply, an investigation will be carried out and the matter will be referred to Court for serious COVID breaches.