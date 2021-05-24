Police to question birthday party attendees

The Fiji Police Force will question individuals who attended a birthday party in Lautoka which resulted in new COVID-19 infections.

A new cluster recorded yesterday stemmed from the birthday party in Rifle Range in Lautoka where 14 people were in attendance.

The area has been classified by the Ministry of Health as an area of concern as attendees are believed to be from various locations in Lautoka.

It’s understood these individuals are in home isolation and police will await clearance from the Ministry of Health before taking them for questioning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has said this event was a blatant disregard for COVID-19 safety measures, recklessly threatening the health of family members and the broader community.

