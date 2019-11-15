Police to maintain increased presence

The Fiji Police Force has warned that the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions should not be misconstrued as a complete removal of all public health protection measures.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Force will maintain an increased presence throughout.

Qiliho says while the VOCID-19 operations continue, police also have to keep an eye on criminal elements wanting to take advantage of the current climate.

The Police Commissioner warned they will continue to monitor movements.

Qiliho says people can drink kava and head out to picnic spots but they must always consider safety.

He stressed police will patrol picnic spots to see that there are no overcrowding.

