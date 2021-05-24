Home

Police to impose spot fines soon

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 6:18 am

The Fiji Police Force says people will continue to front court for breach of COVID-19 safe measures.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they are yet to obtain the full transcript regarding the fines to be imposed on people breaching protocols.

Tudravu says they worry that despite high COVID-19 cases recorded daily, people continue to disregard measures.

“At this point, we are taking them to court and the court will decide on the fines. We haven’t done that infringement notice that is already passed in parliament, we are just waiting for the regulations and the other administrative process that goes with it.”

Tudravu says this does not stop them from charging and taking people to court.

“We are stepping upon it, and we will be processing and taking in people that are not adhering to that directive. This is not wearing of masks and improperly wearing of masks in a public place within the lockdown or containment areas.”

The Permanent Secretary for Health says documents are now with the Secretary-General, indicating that police may soon start imposing fines on those breaching measures.

