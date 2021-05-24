Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks

The members of the public are now required to wear face-covering in a proper manner under a new order issued by the Ministry of Health.

This is an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and Police officers will be enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in public places within the containment area or a lockdown zone.

According to the orders issued by the Ministry, any driver of a public services vehicle, or passenger in a public service vehicle must, except with reasonable excuse, wear a face-covering in the proper manner.

The order also requires business employees and customers to wear face coverings in the proper manner in order to enter the premises of the business with the exception of a reasonable excuse.

The Ministry also clarifies that these requirements, however, do not apply to children under the age of 5 years.

It also does not apply to a police officer acting in the course of his or her duty, if performing such duty would be hindered by wearing a face covering.

The requirement also exempts an emergency responder acting in his or her capacity as an emergency responder, if acting in such capacity would be hindered by wearing a face covering.

The Ministry warns that any person who does not adhere to the orders will be liable to be charged for the offence of “Failure to Comply with Orders” – Section 69(1) (c) of Public Health, 1935 and Regulations 2 of Public Health (Infectious Diseases) Regulations 2020.

Any business operator who does not adhere to the order will also be referred to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport.

The Ministry continues to urge Fijians to continue adhering to the orders issued and support the efforts in containing the COVID-19 virus.