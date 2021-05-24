Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant.|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 28, 2021 12:40 pm

The members of the public are now required to wear face-covering in a proper manner under a new order issued by the Ministry of Health.

This is an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and Police officers will be enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in public places within the containment area or a lockdown zone.

According to the orders issued by the Ministry, any driver of a public services vehicle, or passenger in a public service vehicle must, except with reasonable excuse, wear a face-covering in the proper manner.

Article continues after advertisement

The order also requires business employees and customers to wear face coverings in the proper manner in order to enter the premises of the business with the exception of a reasonable excuse.

The Ministry also clarifies that these requirements, however, do not apply to children under the age of 5 years.

It also does not apply to a police officer acting in the course of his or her duty, if performing such duty would be hindered by wearing a face covering.

The requirement also exempts an emergency responder acting in his or her capacity as an emergency responder, if acting in such capacity would be hindered by wearing a face covering.

The Ministry warns that any person who does not adhere to the orders will be liable to be charged for the offence of “Failure to Comply with Orders” – Section 69(1) (c) of Public Health, 1935 and Regulations 2 of Public Health (Infectious Diseases) Regulations 2020.

Any business operator who does not adhere to the order will also be referred to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport.

The Ministry continues to urge Fijians to continue adhering to the orders issued and support the efforts in containing the COVID-19 virus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.