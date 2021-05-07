Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach

The Fiji Police Force will be coming down hard on Fijians who continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions.

Police are leading efforts on the ground to ensure Fijians in the Suva-Nausori corridor comply with the current lockdown measure.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says what worries the Force is the continuous increasing number of Fijians that breach restrictions.

He adds they’ve identified social gatherings as the root cause of many breaches in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen that it’s two things – liquor-related and kava these are the very two reasons why people congregate, why people have a social gathering. So I would like to discourage people from having that.”

Tudravu is urging Fijians in the Suva-Nausori lockdown area as well as other parts of Viti Levu to remain within their bubble and avoid unnecessary movement.

“The only thing that we will do now is to get them out of their comfort zone and will provide another comfortable zone for them during these 92 hours. So, I think that is the warning that I want to make it clear that all effort will be out now to weed out disobedient people in the community.”

Apart from monitoring containment zones, they will be targeting densely populated residential areas as well as informal settlements.

About 7, 076 Fijians have been arrested for COVID-related breaches since March last year – 724 cases were recorded last month.