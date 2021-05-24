Police to change approach to COVID operations

The Fiji Police will now be working to be tough, smart and friendly with how COVID operations will be carried out.

Speaking to FBC News from quarantine, Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says he has had several virtual meetings with Divisional Command and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu since his arrival.

Qiliho believes Police can be tougher with enforcement especially when dealing with the seen to be uncontrollable loitering.

“That being tough on enforcement with the complex COVID and other anxiety fuelled situations that we are going through at the moment. We need to be smart with how we operate and commit resources including manpower. And friendly with how we deal with people with a heart of empathy with the stressful situation that we are all in at the moment.”

Qiliho adds that directives have been sent out and people can expect to see changes in police operations.

Officers are also being reminded to have a level of understanding with people during this difficult time.

