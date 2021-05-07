Home

Police sends out officers to monitor

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 5:17 pm
Police officers have been urgently deployed to busy supermarkets to help maintain COVID-19 safety measures.

Police say the sudden spike in the number of people in and around the Suva area was anticipated and they were ready to mobilize.

It says officers at these supermarkets will ensure that social distancing is practiced and that people are wearing their masks.

Police are also making it clear that they will advise people waiting in lines at supermarkets to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures if they are not already adhering to them.

It adds that officers will not hesitate to arrest those who refuses to follow the safety measures put in place, including wearing of masks.

There is already panic buying in the Suva and Naisnu.

Supermarkets were packed as people waited in line just hours after the closing down of Hansons and Shop and Save in Makoi as well Extra Supermarket in Suva.

While there is no announcement of a lockdown, people say they are taking no chances after the call by Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong Secretary, there is no guarantee that a lockdown will not happen and people must start getting ready for all scenarios.

