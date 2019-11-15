Police search for twitter user in alleged fake news post

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says even in the current health crisis, professional police conduct must be maintained.

The Commissioner says despite there being no formal complaint, they followed up on allegations on social media that a minor was roughed up while being arrested for breaking curfew.

“No, we haven’t got any complaints, somebody had tweeted that he was aware that there may have been some young people who had been roughed up. We reached out to the person, he’s taken the tweet down, we are looking for him. If we find him, we will charge him and take him to court.”

Fake news he says is a growing concern, and one that has no place as they continue to work around the clock as a critical component in the COVID-19 response.