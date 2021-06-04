Home

Police resources stretched

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 12, 2021 12:03 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force is stretching its resources on the ground to be able to meet increasing responsibilities.

COVID-19 case numbers are increasing daily and police officers are now required to watch positive cases in home isolation.

The Ministry of Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases last night, of which 48 are linked to the existing clusters.

22 patients have recovered, which means there are now 684 active cases in isolation.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says the force is mindful of its capabilities.

“We are now guarding some positive cases directed to home isolation. We are trying out best given the manpower to guard all these cases. Having said that, we are digging deep into our manpower.”

They also man checkpoints, monitor communities in lockdown, help in contact tracing and run patrols during curfew hours.

Apart from this, the Police Force is continuing its normal operations 24 hours a day.

