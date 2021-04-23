Home

Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 28, 2021 10:01 am
CHECKPOINT AT MOMI BAY

Police officers in Namaka have had to remind many Fijians to wear their masks while out in public.

FBC News came across an officer who was on patrol, asking a number of people who were casually walking around mask-less to not be a burden and follow simple instructions given by the Ministry of Health.

While a few had their masks in their pockets and bags, others had to rush to a shop to buy one.

Police are more visible now in Nadi as they are trying to make sure that people are wearing their masks while in public.

A number of shops that also sell masks have run out of stock.

 

