Police record a spike in crime rate

Police have recorded a spike in crime rate lately.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they’ve noted increasing cases of robberies adding that this could be due to unemployment.

Qiliho is, therefore, pleading to members of the public to be more responsible and not to stretch police capabilities to deal with other issues.

“With regards to drugs that are still an issue, we have been making arrests as soon as we lift the checkpoints, and we have been monitoring those that are likely to move. We have made arrests, there have been a few murder cases that have happened.”

Qiliho says they have also noted an increase in Domestic Violence and will never hesitate to take those involved to task.

