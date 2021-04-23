Police receive PPE to assist in COVID-19 operations

The Fiji Police force received personal protective equipment worth FJ$85,500 from New Zealand and the UN Development Programme today.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says this will help Police protect individual police officers from potential health risks during this second wave.

The PPE items, which include ten thousand KN95 masks, thirty thousand gloves, and three hundred bottles of hand sanitizers.

Tudravu also acknowledged the immediate and timely assistance.

The assistance was provided through the Fiji Police Force Support Project implemented by UNDP with financial and technical support from New Zealand.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says New Zealand stands ready to support all Fijian Government frontline staff responding to the current COVID-19 emergency.