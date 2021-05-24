Home

Police receive PPE from KOICA

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 22, 2021 12:29 pm
Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu while receiving the donation from Korea International Cooperation Agency, Country Director, Kapche Ra [Source: Fiji Police]

Support continues to pour in to assist the authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

The Fiji Police Force today received a donation of Personal Protective Equipment which includes 2000 reusable masks and 1000 disposable surgical masks to assist officers while they carry out their duty.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu while receiving the donation from Korea International Cooperation Agency, Country Director, Kapche Ra says the safety of officers is paramount in the fight against COVID.

Ra says the donation is their gesture of gratitude for the work conducted by the Fiji Police Force with the current containment efforts.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.