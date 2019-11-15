Police operations over Easter continues as normal

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says police operations will continue as normal over the Easter break.

With 193 arrests overnight, Police mobilized additional checkpoints yesterday to ensure the restriction of unnecessary movement is adhered to.

The Commissioner says people continue to move around unnecessarily and they have further supplemented their patrols with a K9 unit.

“Operations continue as normal. We wish all our Christian brothers and sisters a blessed Easter weekend. For your police officers they’ll be out there manning those areas. There’s not drop in our operational posture, we continue as normal.”

Qiliho is reminding Fijians that the nationwide curfew is from 8pm to 5am and anyone seen out after these hours will be arrested.

139 people were arrested for social gathering, 53 for curfew breaches and one individual was arrested for breaching the lockdown restrictions last night.