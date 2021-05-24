Home

COVID-19

Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 12:30 pm

With an increasing number of people breaching COVID-19 protocols, the Fiji Police Force has had to also deal with a few of its own officers breaching restrictions.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says a number of officers have been taken to task for breaching safety measures in place.

Qiliho says they have followed their internal processes in disciplining those officers including, constables and officers in higher ranks who have been put on notice.

“They Have been issued PHINS most recently in the last two or three days, they have been dealt with like any other citizen and we also have our internal disciplinary mechanisms, in dealing with their conduct and other issues that they are involved with.”

The Police Chief has also reiterated that this COVID-19 pandemic cannot be stopped by the Ministry of Health alone and is urging people to be responsible and to adhere to COVID restrictions.

