Police officers in demanding situation

The Fiji Police Force has prepared a safe space for officers working 12-hour shifts to rest comfortably and remain in their work bubbles.

50 bunk beds and 100 beddings were provided through the Fiji Police Support Project implemented by the UN Development Programme, with funding and technical support from the New Zealand Government and New Zealand Police.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho while acknowledging the support, says the beds and beddings will strengthen their compliance efforts, and assist officers meet increasing operational demands.

He adds the force also plans to use the beds to accommodate persons in temporary custody when required.