Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says police officers have been emphasized on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Tudravu highlighted this after he and few other senior members of the Police Force received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

Tudravu says while not mandatory, officers are encouraged to get their jabs.

Article continues after advertisement

“The officers are given the choice but we were emphasizing to them the need to be vaccinated because our job mandated us to be with members of the public now and then.”

The Acting Commissioner says close to 90 percent of officers have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.



Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu getting his second jab [Source: Fiji Police]