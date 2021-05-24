Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says police officers have been emphasized on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Tudravu highlighted this after he and few other senior members of the Police Force received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

Tudravu says while not mandatory, officers are encouraged to get their jabs.

Article continues after advertisement

“The officers are given the choice but we were emphasizing to them the need to be vaccinated because our job mandated us to be with members of the public now and then.”

The Acting Commissioner says close to 90 percent of officers have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.


Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu getting his second jab [Source: Fiji Police]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.