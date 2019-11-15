Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions

A police officer who is alleged to have breached the Lautoka lockdown restrictions has been granted bail by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

Harrish Prasad is charged with the offence of disobedience of lawful orders.

Prasad who is a senior officer is alleged to have left Lautoka and returned to Sigatoka last weekend.

The case has also being transferred to the Suva Magistrates Court to determine the jurisdiction.

Prasad will reappear on the 17th of April.