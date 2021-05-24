Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population has received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police officer among those arrested for breaches

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 1:15 pm

A police officer was among the eight people arrested for social gathering in the Southern Division.

Acting Commissioner for Police, Rusiate Tudravu says he was found drinking alcohol in Bulei Road, Laucala Beach with the others.

Tudravu says the officer will face both criminal charges as well as the Police Force’s internal disciplinary proceedings.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds alcohol and yaqona continues to be a contributing factor in the daily arrests.

The Acting COMPOL warns any police officer found breaching these restrictions will face both criminal and internal disciplinary measures.

He says the Force should be leading by example in complying with these important life-saving measures.

The Southern Division topped the health and curfew restriction breaches as out of the forty-five cases, twenty-eight arrested were made here.

Five men were arrested in Duvula Road, Nadera yesterday for failing to wear masks and for social gathering.

Three men were arrested at Laqere Village for social gathering as they were found gambling while twelve men were arrested in Cunningham Stage One for social gathering as they were found drinking alcohol.

In the Western Division, twelve people were arrested for failing to comply with orders.

A taxi driver was arrested along Vitogo Parade in Lautoka for allegedly breaching the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on public service vehicles.

In the East three men were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions, whereas in the North a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at Delailabasa during curfew hours as they were returning from a grog session.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.