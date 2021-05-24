Police officer among those arrested for breaches

A police officer was among the eight people arrested for social gathering in the Southern Division.

Acting Commissioner for Police, Rusiate Tudravu says he was found drinking alcohol in Bulei Road, Laucala Beach with the others.

Tudravu says the officer will face both criminal charges as well as the Police Force’s internal disciplinary proceedings.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds alcohol and yaqona continues to be a contributing factor in the daily arrests.

The Acting COMPOL warns any police officer found breaching these restrictions will face both criminal and internal disciplinary measures.

He says the Force should be leading by example in complying with these important life-saving measures.

The Southern Division topped the health and curfew restriction breaches as out of the forty-five cases, twenty-eight arrested were made here.

Five men were arrested in Duvula Road, Nadera yesterday for failing to wear masks and for social gathering.

Three men were arrested at Laqere Village for social gathering as they were found gambling while twelve men were arrested in Cunningham Stage One for social gathering as they were found drinking alcohol.

In the Western Division, twelve people were arrested for failing to comply with orders.

A taxi driver was arrested along Vitogo Parade in Lautoka for allegedly breaching the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on public service vehicles.

In the East three men were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions, whereas in the North a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at Delailabasa during curfew hours as they were returning from a grog session.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard