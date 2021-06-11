Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop

Police officers were today monitoring Lautoka residents who have been training in the early hours of the morning at the new Kashmir subdivision area.

This after a number of residents living around the vicinity raised concerns with the relevant authorities after noticing majority of them were not wearing a face mask while moving around.

Saru Resident, Robert Khant, says it’s frustrating to see people continuously disobey the protocols despite the warnings by the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every morning you would be having hundreds of people for the past month and a half or two and this was even during the lockdown time’s not wearing masks.”

Khant claims at times there are hundreds of people at the hilltop, many not wearing a face mask and also not social distancing.

He says while Lautoka hasn’t reported a new COVID case in the past weeks, residents should not become complacent.

Police are again reminding Fijians who will be leaving their homes to do their exercises to always wear their masks and maintain a 2m distance.

The other issue the Saru resident has raised with police is the inconsiderate loud music being played from some of these groups in the early hours of the morning as they make their way up.