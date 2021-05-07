Police monitor people’s movement

The Fiji Police Force is applying more stringent measures while monitoring people’s movement during the travel window provided by the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong had announced a travel window from 4am yesterday to 11pm today to allow displaced Fijians to return home.

However, this travel is only from one containment area to another or from a non-containment area to a containment zone.

Police presence was notable at the Western bus station since early this morning.

At least over 10 Mini Bus operators were advised by Police to go home as they are not allowed to operate.

Police say only four buses will be leaving Suva for Nadi and Lautoka today without stopping at any non-containment area.

Each bus will carry only 35 passengers.

Police are noting down all passenger’s details at the Western bus station and they will escort the buses when they leave for their containment destination at 3.15pm.

The force say the same security applies for buses that will be leaving Nadi and Lautoka for Suva.