Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police monitor people’s movement|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|Agencies praying Fiji does not see India situation|Ministry looks at alternative facilities|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police monitor people’s movement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 11:08 am

The Fiji Police Force is applying more stringent measures while monitoring people’s movement during the travel window provided by the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong had announced a travel window from 4am yesterday to 11pm today to allow displaced Fijians to return home.

However, this travel is only from one containment area to another or from a non-containment area to a containment zone.

Article continues after advertisement

Police presence was notable at the Western bus station since early this morning.

At least over 10 Mini Bus operators were advised by Police to go home as they are not allowed to operate.

Police say only four buses will be leaving Suva for Nadi and Lautoka today without stopping at any non-containment area.

Each bus will carry only 35 passengers.

Police are noting down all passenger’s details at the Western bus station and they will escort the buses when they leave for their containment destination at 3.15pm.

The force say the same security applies for buses that will be leaving Nadi and Lautoka for Suva.

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.