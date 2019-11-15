Home

Police monitor movement in Labasa Town

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 11, 2020 11:00 am
Police monitor movement in Labasa Town

People heading into Labasa Town can expect an increased number of police roadblocks along the way.

Several police roadblocks have been set up from Delailabasa heading into town and a couple more in town.

Police officers are also making announcements throughout the town telling people to go home if they are not doing anything.

Those found loitering can be arrested.

The public are also being reminded to maintain a two meter distance from others.

A police statement issued this morning states that there will be increased roadblocks around the country as police monitor movement by the public.

And, people can expect to be stopped and questioned at these roadblocks.

Those found to be moving around without any valid reason will be sent back to their homes.

Click here for more on COVID-19

