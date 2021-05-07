Police manpower doubled

Fiji Police is fully equipped and well mobilized for the effective execution of its operations for the next four days in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says apart from monitoring containment zones, they will be targeting the densely populated residential areas as well as informal settlements.

Tudravu says they’ve doubled up manpower to ensure increased visibility on the ground.

“We will beef up our manpower on monitoring. Remember it’s on foot, mobile and we are fully utilizing all the capabilities in terms of the drones that we have. We just have 92 hours have quite an impact on the ground so that we stop people from moving. You only move when you suppose to move only emergency cases, apart from that – you stay at home.”

Tudravu highlighted about 7, 076 Fijians have been arrested since March last year for COVID-related breaches, of which 724 cases were recorded last month.

This is an alarming statistics and he is urging parents to strictly monitor their children as a good number of those arrested were juveniles.

The Force and the Health Ministry are banking on the support from the community in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.