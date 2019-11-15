Over 1,800 arrests since curfew started

The Fiji Police Force has made 1,816 arrests since the COVID-19 curfew began late last month.

Out of these arrests made, the breaching of social gathering restriction tops the list with 861 cases, while 600 arrests were made for curfew breaches.

The highest arrest was made in the Western Division with 478 cases, followed by 392 arrests in the Southern Division, 281 in the Eastern Division followed by 127 cases in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Central Division recorded the lowest with 65 arrests during the 20 days of curfew so far.

Police continue to monitor the movement of the public in an effort to contain COVID-19 given that Fiji has 17 cases so far.

The Police will continue to hunt down those that fail to adhere to the directives in place and take them to task.

Click here for more on COVID-19