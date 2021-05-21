Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman

The Fiji Police Force says it is following up on information whereby a woman claimed she was refused help by officers at the Raiwaqa station.

The woman appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to breaching the Public Health Act during the lockdown period on Monday.

The court heard the woman was being chased by her husband and she had walked to the Raiwaqa Police station where she claims she was told to return home.

Article continues after advertisement

She also told the court that when she reached home, all her belongings had been thrown out of the house and she had to walk to her brother’s place.

It was then that she was found by police and arrested.

Police say they want to ascertain facts before any action is taken.

The woman is on bail and her case has been adjourned to the 18th of next month due to circumstances surrounding the case.