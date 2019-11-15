Police issue thank you notes to helpful Fijians

This past week, police officers have been delivering letters of appreciation.

In a post on the Fiji Police Force Facebook page, they have been delivering letters to every individual, group and business house that supported their policing efforts over the last few months.

In particular, the letters commend those who assisted the efforts of police officers manning checkpoints during the lockdown in Lautoka and Suva as well as the curfew checkpoints.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had told FBC News, many Fijians have offered home cooked meals and hot cups of tea to the many officers who were manning checkpoints as well as those on patrol.

Police say support during the COVID-19 and TC Harold operations was overwhelming and letters of appreciation are being hand delivered to all those who had assisted policing efforts.

They add that they are are still trying to get to everyone and to those whom they may not get too, they extend a heartfelt gratitude.

