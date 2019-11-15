Home

COVID-19

Police investigate leak of patient details

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 2, 2020 3:23 pm

Police is now investigating all possible leads to hunt down those who were responsible for the leak of patient details in the latest case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

This after earlier today, the finer details started to circulate, regarding the confidential details of the two patients.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Ministry of Health, staff are devastated that someone is leaking confidential information.

“These leaks have made their jobs far more difficult and every time people on Facebook share this leaked information, they do so at the expense of the doctors, nurses and other medical staff trying their absolute best to inform the public in an accurate and timely manner. The Police are currently investigating this matter –– when they find whoever did the leak, they will be taken to task.”

Both latest cases are now in Navua Hospital.

Click here for more on COVID-19

