Police interview Fiji's first COVID-19 patient

Angelita Sharma Online Officer - News [email protected] | @AngieFBCNews
May 11, 2020 4:54 pm
Fiji’s first COVID-19 confirmed patient was today interviewed by the investigator.

The interview was conducted after he was cleared by Medical Authorities as he has completed his second mandatory quarantine isolation.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says investigations were earlier put on hold regarding claims that he had given false information to officials about his health status as investigators were waiting for medical clearance.

The Police Commissioner says he was interviewed at the Border Police Office in Nadi and released as investigation continues.

 

