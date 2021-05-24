Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|13 arrested for contact sport|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Damodar Cinemas|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 19, 2021 12:39 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police officers had to intervene and disperse crowds gathered at the My Suva Park and Suva Point this morning.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says this was been done as a proactive step in the wake of growing concerns of people not adhering to precautionary health measures.

Tudravu says there were some who were genuinely at the Park with the intention of exercising, but there were quite a number of people who were gathered in groups and not adhering to the Health Ministry’s precautionary measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

Police has also been receiving reports from individuals complaining that some were disregarding precautionary health measures such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Police had on previous occasions dispersed people from the area for these reasons and similarly the Suva City Council had raised concerns about the removal of tapes that were used to cordon off exercise equipment and sitting areas.

Tudravu is pleading with Fijians not to take advantage of the opportunity allowed by the Ministry to conduct physical exercises.

Police will continue to monitor these areas to ensure compliance of health measures in place.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.