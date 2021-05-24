Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning

Police officers had to intervene and disperse crowds gathered at the My Suva Park and Suva Point this morning.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says this was been done as a proactive step in the wake of growing concerns of people not adhering to precautionary health measures.

Tudravu says there were some who were genuinely at the Park with the intention of exercising, but there were quite a number of people who were gathered in groups and not adhering to the Health Ministry’s precautionary measures in place.

Police has also been receiving reports from individuals complaining that some were disregarding precautionary health measures such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Police had on previous occasions dispersed people from the area for these reasons and similarly the Suva City Council had raised concerns about the removal of tapes that were used to cordon off exercise equipment and sitting areas.

Tudravu is pleading with Fijians not to take advantage of the opportunity allowed by the Ministry to conduct physical exercises.

Police will continue to monitor these areas to ensure compliance of health measures in place.