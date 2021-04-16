Home

Police in Nadi on high alert

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 19, 2021 6:06 am

Police officers are patrolling the streets of Nadi and informing people about the current lockdown measures.

The greater Nadi and Lautoka area are in lockdown since 4 am.

FBC News has visited areas in Nadi since early this morning and has noticed that many people are still moving around.

A handful of students were also seen in Mulomulo going back home after they were advised by Police about the restrictions.

Some Fijians are even returning home from work.

In Nadi, Martintar and Namaka areas are all closed with Police patrolling these areas.

