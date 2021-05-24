Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment

A team of police officers in Lautoka is on standby to assist in the COVID-19 response in high-risk areas of Malolo and Yasawa.

With new cases reported from the two island groups, the risk of community transmission remains high.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says tightening security in these areas is critical.

Article continues after advertisement

He says police officers in the Yasawa’s are mobilizing whatever resources they have to ensure RedZone communities are strictly monitored.

“We take the lead from the directives issued by the Ministry of Health and also with our stations in these islands. In regards to the Yasawa’s we have a Police Post in Kese we have a team currently on stand-by.”

Qiliho has also confirmed that three officers in Kadavu are in isolation.

“We’ve pushed the manpower from the Central Division here in Suva to go and beef up the manning there and assist the Health Ministry in their work and at the same time deal with the issues.”

Containment and screening by public health teams in Naviti, Yasawa continues and the clinical response has been escalated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard