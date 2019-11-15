COVID-19
Police get $700k top up
March 27, 2020 9:30 am
The Fiji Police Force has been commended by government for its work in keeping Fijians safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Fiji Police Force has been commended by government for its work in keeping Fijians safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
This as the force been allocated an addition $700,000 in the COVID-19 Response Budget.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will receive an additional $150,000.
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is getting a top up of $100,000 specifically for COVID-19.
Sayed-Khaiyum says FCCC needs to go around and see that people are not putting up the prices, and price gouging.
Meanwhile, Fiji National University, will be working to forge a new partnership with Walesi to strengthen online learning.
Sayed-Khaiyum says with around 430,000 people using the Walesi platform, this is an opportunity to leverage technology to create a more inclusive and resilient education system in Fiji.