Police get $700k top up

The Fiji Police Force has been commended by government for its work in keeping Fijians safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

This as the force been allocated an addition $700,000 in the COVID-19 Response Budget.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will receive an additional $150,000.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is getting a top up of $100,000 specifically for COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum says FCCC needs to go around and see that people are not putting up the prices, and price gouging.

Meanwhile, Fiji National University, will be working to forge a new partnership with Walesi to strengthen online learning.

Sayed-Khaiyum says with around 430,000 people using the Walesi platform, this is an opportunity to leverage technology to create a more inclusive and resilient education system in Fiji.