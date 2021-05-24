Home

Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 12:06 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with members of the public to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts to battle COVID-19.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says by complying with the health safe measures Fijians not only help with containment and mitigation efforts, but protect those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Qiliho has reassured the public that they will continue to support the efforts through enforcement, issue advisories and conduct as much community visitation and awareness as possible.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

