Police deploy K9 unit to assist with curfew monitoring in Suva

Police deployed their K9 unit overnight to assist with the monitoring of the Suva lockdown areas.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says K9 Qiwi, K9 Que, and K9 Quiz were deployed last night with their handlers to assist with the monitoring of lockdown areas as information was received about the unnecessary movement of people within residential and semi-urban areas.

Qiliho says despite repeated warnings about the nationwide curfew that comes into Force every night from 8pm to 5am, there are still reports coming in of people moving around using side roads to get around.

Article continues after advertisement

The K9 Unit was sent in to cover most of the well-known shortcuts and side roads.

The Commissioner also clarified that yesterday’s earlier restriction of movement enforced by officers around the Division should not be interpreted as a 24hour curfew, as the only curfew in place is the 8pm to 5am curfew announced by the Prime Minister.

Qiliho is reminding Fijians, stay home, save lives and help the break the chain simply by staying home and limiting unnecessary movement.

The Commissioner also stressed that anyone found breaching the curfew hours would be arrested.