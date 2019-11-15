Home

Police deploy drones to monitor movement

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 4, 2020 11:01 am

Police will be using drone capabilities to monitor movement along waterways near lockdown areas.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says this follows reports received that people are trying to get into the Suva lockdown areas by boat.

Qiliho says they need everyone to observe and adhere to the lockdown rules as it is being implemented for everyone’s wellbeing.

He says anyone found breaching the restrictions will be arrested on the spot.

Qiliho has reiterated that they will not take these breaches lightly as seen on day one of the lockdown operations.

The Commissioner says many have complied and cooperated with officers manning the checkpoints, however, they have also received reports of possible breaches which is under investigation.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Click here for more on COVID-19

