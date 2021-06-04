Police continues with random testing for officers

The Fiji Police Force says they continue to have random testing for all of its officers who have been working tirelessly during the current COVID-19 crisis.

This comes after the force had two of its own tested positive yesterday.

Police officers have been at the forefront during the second wave of infection, being involved in the security keeping of the nation.

Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says they do random swabbing and the need for every member is to follow restriction protocols, which by practice is vital.

Tudravu says for those manning checkpoints and borders, the force is also ensuring that they are provided with safety kits including masks and hand sanitizer amongst other PPEs.

He adds it’s a directive that all members of the force are to wear masks at their respective workplaces and follow instructions

With the vaccination program having been rolled out within all divisions in March, whereby all officers got vaccinated.