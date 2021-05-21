Home

Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 9:40 am
Gaji Road cordoned off by Police.

In the latest of events within the Suva and Nausori containment zones, Police have cordoned off Gaji Road this morning.

Police have begun to limit unnecessary movement, setting up more checkpoints around the Suva area.

FBC News noticed that Police checkpoints into and out of Gaji Road from the roundabout along Grantham Road.

It is understood that Police are monitoring any unnecessary movement in Jittu Estate.

Earlier, the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu stressed that people need to start changing their attitude and mindset to assist the whole government approach in combatting COVID-19.

Public is urged to avoid any unnecessary movement.

