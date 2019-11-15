Police continue to address social implications of COVID-19

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 23, 2020 6:02 am

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reiterated that the war against COVID-19 is not over.

This comes as there has been a decrease in the number of arrests related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Qiliho says they might have succeeded in one of the battles but they continue to fight to address unemployment and social implications of COVID-19.

The Police Commissioner adds this is also the first time in the history of the Police Force to maintain a long period of operations.

“It’s not an easy task, sustaining operations at that high tempo and that’s what we continue to look at from a leadership level at the Police Force, how we can continue to motivate our men and women out there in looking out for Fiji. And the important thing is that it deals with health and it calls for responsibility of everyone. Some have waivered in that regards and that’s why we have had to execute a number of arrests overtime.”

With the scaling down of restrictions and change in curfew hours, Qiliho says their officers will continue to maintain their operations in a combined effort to avoid a second wave of the disease.

